PML-N To Launch Vigorous Drive For Winning Next Elections: Rana

Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2023 | 10:20 PM

PML-N to launch vigorous drive for winning next elections: Rana

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Friday said that Pakistan Muslim League - N, would launch a vigorous campaign for winning the next elections with a thumping majority.

Talking to a private television channel, he said, Nawaz Sharif could lead the party campaign to clinch maximum seats from the general elections.

Election Commission of Pakistan, he said is responsible to hold the next elections with full preparation.

After the dissolution of the two provincial assemblies, he said the PML-N will start a massive campaign to contest elections.

Commenting on Governor's role in dissolving the assemblies, he said the governor should sign the request made by Chief Minister for dissolving Punjab Assembly.

Automatically, he said the assembly would be dissolved in 48 hours. He further stated that there is no need to wait for the signature of Governor of Punjab.

