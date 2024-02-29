PML-N To Lead Country Out Of Challenges, MNA Says
Sumaira FH Published February 29, 2024 | 11:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Newly elected Member National Assembly (MNA) of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Malik Shakir Bashir Awan on Thursday expressed his party's resolve to steer the country out of prevailing economic crises.
In an exclusive interview with ptv news channel outside National Assembly, he said that PML-N leadership was only a symbol of national unity and would provide ease in the lives of the people.
He said PML-N leadership is determined to restore the public confidence in state institutions and also work to ensure the country's progress and bright future.
