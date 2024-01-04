Open Menu

PML-N To Make Clean Sweep In Next Elections: Lehri

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 04, 2024 | 09:56 PM

Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) and candidate of PB-44 constituency Saryab Mir Noorullah Lehri on Thursday said that his party would make a clean sweep in general elections being held on February 8

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony held after the resignation of Takri Nasrullah Kurd, Kaleemullah, Kafaitullah, Ali Asghar, Ghulam Haider, Kabir Lala and others. All above mentioned local leaders have announced to join PML-N on the occasion.

Mir Noorullah Lahri said that the economic development of Pakistan would be the first priority of PML-N after winning the elections. He said that last governments of Nawaz Sharif had provided relief to people. He vowed that his party under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif would address the issues of inflation, load shedding and terrorism.

He said that Nawaz Sharif's previous governments had made success in fighting war on terror besides addressing issues of loadshedding from this country. He said that the PML-N would achieve nationwide success in the upcoming elections and party leader Mian Nawaz Sharif would take steps to steer the country out of present challenges. He said that Muslim League-N in Balochistan was active and organized under the leadership of provincial president Sheikh Jafar Khan Mandukhel.

He said that due to the growing popularity of the Muslim League (N), the opponents have become nervous. The people will

reject the negative agenda of opponents by voting Nawaz party in next elections, he said.

