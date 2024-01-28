PML-N To Make Country Prosperous: Zulfiqar Bhatti
Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2024 | 02:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Candidate of the Pakistan Muslim League-N for NA-85, Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti, said on Sunday that the party would make the country prosperous and work for public welfare after being elected on February 8 with a majority of votes.
Addressing meetings at various villages of tehsil Sillanwli, he said only his party was capable of steering the country out of economic and other crises and towards progress.
"The PML-N will bring progress and prosperity to the country through the power of votes under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif.
The elections will bring democratic stability and elected representatives would be able to play their role in a better way," he added.
District General Secretary and candidate for PP-78 of the Pakistan Muslim League-N, Rana Munawar Ghous, said that the party had always made public service its motto because people know who did the politics of progress and who had only made false claims and looted the country.
Party activists and local representatives were also present.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024
France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G
IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School
JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28
132 Traffic Police wardens promoted
Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers
ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections
Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election
Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..
Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina
FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kite factory unearthed6 minutes ago
-
Five held; valuables, arms seized16 minutes ago
-
Rally marks cervical cancer week26 minutes ago
-
6 booked for jubilant firing in electioneering26 minutes ago
-
Distt admin imposes ban on display of weapon during general elections 202446 minutes ago
-
ECP's active WhatsApp helpline ensures complaint registration, resolution46 minutes ago
-
Snowfall delights tourists in KP1 hour ago
-
ICP launches grand operation against encroachments1 hour ago
-
Muslims targeted in India amid rising religious intolerance1 hour ago
-
Five axed to death in Sheikhupura1 hour ago
-
Fire at Karachi's Korangi Area extinguished2 hours ago
-
Partly cloudy weather likely to persist in city2 hours ago