PML-N To Make Country Prosperous: Zulfiqar Bhatti

Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2024 | 02:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Candidate of the Pakistan Muslim League-N for NA-85, Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti, said on Sunday that the party would make the country prosperous and work for public wel­fare after being elected on February 8 with a ma­jority of votes.

Addressing meetings at various villages of tehsil Sillan­wli, he said only his party was capable of steering the country out of economic and other crises and towards progress.

"The PML-N will bring progress and prosperity to the country through the power of votes under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif.

The elections will bring dem­ocratic stability and elected representatives would be able to play their role in a better way," he added.

District General Secretary and candidate for PP-78 of the Pakistan Muslim League-N, Rana Munawar Ghous, said that the party had always made pub­lic service its motto because people know who did the politics of progress and who had only made false claims and looted the country.

Party activists and local representatives were also present.

