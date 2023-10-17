PML-N to make history on return of Nawaz Sharif: Javed Latif

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Mian Javed Latif on Tuesday said the PML-N will make history on the return of supremo Nawaz Sharif by holding a public power show at Minar-e-Pakistan Lahore on October 21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Mian Javed Latif on Tuesday said the PML-N will make history on the return of supremo Nawaz Sharif by holding a public power show at Minar-e-Pakistan Lahore on October 21.

The huge participation from all segments of society in the public meeting will give a clear message to all political parties that they believe in Nawaz Sharif, who, after coming to power, will change the country's fate, said Latif while talking to a private news channel.

He said PTI chief has no credibility as he considers himself above the law; if his party [the PTI] had obeyed the law, the May 9 incident would not have happened in the country.

He said May 9 mayhem was planned in a meeting and the PTI workers attacked the military installations.

In response to a question, Latif said it has been the tradition of the PTI to attack state institutions.