PML-N to make seat adjustments for country’s development, economic growth: Khurram

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Engineer Khurram Dastagir Khan on Monday said that his party will make seat adjustments for the country’s development and economic growth.

There is a need to work with all institutions and political parties to remove inflation, poverty and boost job opportunities, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Dastagir said collective efforts are needed to gain country's bright future and added political stability is a must for economic prosperity, he stated.

Meanwhile, senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party Qamar Zaman Kaira while talking to a news channel said that Election Commission should make efforts to hold the next elections transparently.

In reply to a question about politics of conflict, he said that PPP leader had worked on Charter of Democracy (CoD).

He further stated that there was also a need to work together on Charter of Economy (CoE).