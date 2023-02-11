PML-N to move court to reopen Malam Jabba, BTAP cases: Ikhtiar Wali

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :Provincial Spokesman of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Ikhtiar Wali on Saturday said that they would write a letter to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to reopen the 'Malam Jabba land scandal'.

In a statement issued here, he said that they would file an application in NAB regarding alleged billion Tree Afforestation Project (BTAP) corruption.

The closure of the Provincial Accountability Commission and the recommendations of General Hamid Khan will be brought before the nation to "unveil the corruption of PTI", said Ikhtiar Wali.