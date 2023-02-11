UrduPoint.com

PML-N To Move Court To Reopen Malam Jabba, BTAP Cases: Ikhtiar Wali

Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2023 | 01:30 PM

PML-N to move court to reopen Malam Jabba, BTAP cases: Ikhtiar Wali

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :Provincial Spokesman of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Ikhtiar Wali on Saturday said that they would write a letter to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to reopen the 'Malam Jabba land scandal'.

In a statement issued here, he said that they would file an application in NAB regarding alleged billion Tree Afforestation Project (BTAP) corruption.

The closure of the Provincial Accountability Commission and the recommendations of General Hamid Khan will be brought before the nation to "unveil the corruption of PTI", said Ikhtiar Wali.

Related Topics

Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf National Accountability Bureau Scandal Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Billion

Recent Stories

TikTok returns as Official Entertainment Partner f ..

TikTok returns as Official Entertainment Partner for HBL PSL 8

4 minutes ago
 Fawad fears PDM can impose economic emergency to d ..

Fawad fears PDM can impose economic emergency to delay elections

49 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Iranian President on Nati ..

UAE leaders congratulate Iranian President on National Day

2 hours ago
 Türkiye, Syria earthquake death toll rise to 24,1 ..

Türkiye, Syria earthquake death toll rise to 24,165

2 hours ago
 UAE President receives Chief of Army Staff of Paki ..

UAE President receives Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Pakistan calls upon world to urge India to impleme ..

Pakistan calls upon world to urge India to implement relevant UN resolutions on ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.