PML-N To Not Flinch At Elections: Tarar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 14, 2023 | 12:00 AM

PML-N to not flinch at elections: Tarar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Interior and Legal Affairs Attaullah Tarar on Friday said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was not a party that would flinch at elections.

Talking to a private media channel, Tarar said, "We will go to the election with full preparation and will be victorious." Responding to the question about the absence of Punjab Assembly opposition leader Hamza Shahbaz during the no-confidence motion, the SAPM said Hamza was in America for the treatment of his mother.

Lauding the government's performance, Tarar said that saving Pakistan's economy from sinking was a great achievement of the coalition government.

Securing around 9.7 billion Dollars in pledges from the Geneva conference and, after that, the successful visit of the UAE, was a huge success for the government, he added.

Answering a query regarding Maryam Nawaz's return and future political role, he said she managed the party in the most difficult situations, adding that "in the face of adversity, Maryam Nawaz has bravely faced the situation."He claimed that Maryam Nawaz would come very soon to lead the election campaign.

