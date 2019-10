Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) will observe black day on Sunday (tomorrow) to express solidarity with Kashmiris

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) : Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz ( PML-N ) will observe black day on Sunday (tomorrow) to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

A ceremony in this connection will be held at central party secretariat in Model Town here.

Opposition Leader in National Assembly and president PML-N Shehbaz Sharif will address the ceremony while others would also attend.