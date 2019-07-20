PML-N to observe July 25 as 'black day'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal Saturday said the PML-N would observe July 25 as black day.

It was decided in the meeting of PML-N's Central Executive Committee (CEC) presided over by party president Shehbaz Sharif here today, he said.

He said on July 25, public rallies would be taken out in Lahore and Islamabad against the price hike and inflation.

Talking to media after the CEC's meeting, he said the committee condemned the arrest of former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

He said the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif should be released as he, what Ahsan claimed, was being kept behind bars for nothing.

Ahsan Iqbal demanded the government to provide basic facilities including electricity, gas and sugar to the people and adopt public friendly policies.

Party leaders Raja Zafarul Haq, Senator Pervaiz Rasheed, Maryam Nawaz, Gilgit Baltistan Chief Minister Hafeezur Rehman, Ayaz Sadiq, Mushahidullah Khan, Abdul Qadir Baloch, Dr Asif Kirmani, Chaudhry Barjees Tahir, Owais Laghari, Engineer Khurram Dastgir, Mehtab Abbasi, Murtaza Javed Abbasi and others attended the CEC.