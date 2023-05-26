UrduPoint.com

PML-N To Observe 'Youm-e-Takbeer' On May 28:

Published May 26, 2023

PML-N to observe 'Youm-e-Takbeer' on May 28:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) gears up to celebrate Youm-e-Takbeer on May 28th to mark the day when Pakistan became nuclear power.

The party organizations of all the districts would arranged ceremonies to mark the historical day.

Talking to the APP here on Friday, District General Secretary PML(N) Sargodha Rana Munawar Ghous Khan said that the main ceremony of Youm-e-Takbeer would be held in the district office of the party,in which local leadership and party workers would participate and a cake would be cut to celebrate the memorial day.

He said PML-N had always celebrated Youm-e-Takbeer on May 28, 1998 when Pakistan detonated six nuclear devices under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, making it the seventh nuclear-armed state in the world.

Rana Munawar Ghous that the coalition government under the leadership of Prime minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif was utilizing all the resources for the country's development and public welfare.

