PML-N to organize big public gathering after election schedule: Raja Riaz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Senior politician and leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Raja Riaz Hussain on Tuesday said that his party will organize a big public gathering after the election schedule.

Nawaz Sharif has started distributing tickets for party candidates to contest the next elections in a befitting manner, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The Election Commission has already announced February 8, for general elections, he said adding that PML-N, is making full preparation for winning elections with a thumping majority.

Meanwhile, Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry while talking to the news channel said that PML-N, has a list of development projects to convince the voters.

He said that PML-N, had constructed motorways, road networks, water and power plants, Danish Schools, metro buses stations, Orange train stations, besides Laptop scheme for students. In reply to a question about the performance of rival party, he said that the Pakistan Peoples Party could not deliver to masses of rural and urban areas of Sindh.

He said that the people of Karachi didn’t have facilities near to their homes. He said that PML-N would make fast development for the people of Sindh and Karachi after winning the next elections.