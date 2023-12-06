Open Menu

PML-N To Organize Big Public Gathering After Election Schedule: Raja Riaz

Umer Jamshaid Published December 06, 2023 | 12:20 AM

PML-N to organize big public gathering after election schedule: Raja Riaz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Senior politician and leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Raja Riaz Hussain on Tuesday said that his party will organize a big public gathering after the election schedule.

Nawaz Sharif has started distributing tickets for party candidates to contest the next elections in a befitting manner, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The Election Commission has already announced February 8, for general elections, he said adding that PML-N, is making full preparation for winning elections with a thumping majority.

Meanwhile, Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry while talking to the news channel said that PML-N, has a list of development projects to convince the voters.

He said that PML-N, had constructed motorways, road networks, water and power plants, Danish Schools, metro buses stations, Orange train stations, besides Laptop scheme for students. In reply to a question about the performance of rival party, he said that the Pakistan Peoples Party could not deliver to masses of rural and urban areas of Sindh.

He said that the people of Karachi didn’t have facilities near to their homes. He said that PML-N would make fast development for the people of Sindh and Karachi after winning the next elections.

Related Topics

Karachi Election Sindh Pakistan Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Water Election Commission Of Pakistan Metro Road Orange Pakistan Peoples Party February National University Muslim TV

Recent Stories

Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condoles death ..

Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condoles death of classical singer

48 minutes ago
 US Consul General visits CPWB

US Consul General visits CPWB

1 hour ago
 Problems of neglected class to be addressed on pri ..

Problems of neglected class to be addressed on priority grounds: Azad Jammu Kas ..

1 hour ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi ta ..

Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi takes notice of the lack of oxyg ..

1 hour ago
 Ukraine says hit Russian military sites in Crimea

Ukraine says hit Russian military sites in Crimea

1 hour ago
 LHC disposes of Qaisara Elahi's plea against polic ..

LHC disposes of Qaisara Elahi's plea against police high ups

1 hour ago
Sindh Info minister inaugurates "Aiwan-e-Josh"

Sindh Info minister inaugurates "Aiwan-e-Josh"

1 hour ago
 Sheffield United reappoint Wilder after Heckingbot ..

Sheffield United reappoint Wilder after Heckingbottom axing

1 hour ago
 CM orders inquiry into Benazir Bhutto Hospital oxy ..

CM orders inquiry into Benazir Bhutto Hospital oxygen shortage

1 hour ago
 Soldier embraced martyrdom while gallantly combati ..

Soldier embraced martyrdom while gallantly combating terrorists in South Waziris ..

1 hour ago
 Zelensky to appeal to US senators ahead of crucial ..

Zelensky to appeal to US senators ahead of crucial Ukraine aid vote

1 hour ago
 Russia ramps up Arctic route ambitions

Russia ramps up Arctic route ambitions

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan