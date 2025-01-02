PML-N to participate fully in LG elections: Hanif Abbasi

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The representatives of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) belonging to Rawalpindi on Thursday announced to participate fully in the upcoming local government elections and complete development works in education and health, including the TB hospital and drain project soon.

They welcomed the provision of development schemes by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif at the level of union councils.

They were addressing the convention of the former local bodies’ chairmen, vice chairmen and councillors, and party officials from across the city held under the leadership of PML-N Metropolitan President and former mayor Sardar Naseem.

Member of National Assembly Hanif Abbasi, in his address, said Nawaz Sharif was the only leader of the PML-N. He was fully committed to the party, which was evident from the 25-year prison sentence he had faced, he added.

Expressing his commitment to serve the people selflessly, Abbasi said,”The lies, deceit, abuse and politics of ‘oh, oh, oh’ of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder will end forever.

“We will unite the PML-N workers at the union council level. We will complete all development works soon and will participate fully in the upcoming local government elections and give the party leadership the result of the 2015 victory.”

Hanif Abbasi said the party workers who had made sacrifices would get their rightful place. “In the future, the distribution of tickets will be done through consultation and on merit. No MNA or MPA will interfere,” he added.

He said they were fully monitoring the affairs of the Municipal Corporation, Health Department, Education Department and police stations.

“We will be held accountable if any UC secretary charges even one rupee more than the prescribed government fee for issuance of birth certificates and death certificates,” he added.

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Barrister Daniyal Tanveer Chaudhry said that both the government and the Pakistan armed forces were serving and protecting the country, and “we will unite and thwart all the conspiracies of non-state actors”.

“Those who had come to get dead bodies at the D Chowk did not get anything. Now, the politics of arson, violence, and hatred will have to die. Only a progressive Pakistan will prevail.

“We will give pens and books to our children, and not shrouds and guns,” he added.

Sardar Naseem said that during his one and a half years stint as Rawalpindi Mayor, he got development works worth billions of rupees done in the city.

The PDM government under the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif, he said, saved the country from bankruptcy. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif was working day and night to formulate and complete public welfare projects, he added.

Former MNAs Haji Pervez Khan and Malik Shakeel Awan, Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Information Shazia Rizwan, Chairman of the Chief Minister Inspection Team Punjab Raja Hanif, Members of Provincial Assembly Ziaullah Shah, Zeinul Nisa Awan, Rifaat Abbasi and Begum Tahseen Fawad, and Rahat Quddusi also addressed the convention.