PML-N to participate in 'Azadi March': Kh Asif

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Thursday said that the party would participate in Azadi March of Jmiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F), on the instructions of PML-N Qaid Nawaz Sharif.

Talking to the media, he said the party had concerns over health condition of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Another senior party leader, Ahsan Iqbal, thanked the party workers and people of the country for praying for the early recovery of ailing Nawaz Sharif.