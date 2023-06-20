UrduPoint.com

PML-N To Participate In General Elections With Winning Strategy: Rana

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 20, 2023 | 12:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Monday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would participate in the general elections with a winning strategy.

We have evolved a strategy for winning the next elections being held in October or November this year, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Commenting on the rift between PPP and the ruling party's government, he said, there is no rift among the coalition partners.

"We are running the government smoothly, " he said.

About Greek's tragedy, he said, "it is a very sad incident." Human trafficking, he said is an issue that must be addressed to control such incidents in the future. About PTI Chairman, he said that investigations are underway against Imran Khan.

He said PTI had been involved in creating a law and order situation on May 9. He said that action would be taken after the completion of the inquiry against the PTI Chairman.

