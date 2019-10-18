UrduPoint.com
PML-N To Participate In JUI-F Protest

Fri 18th October 2019

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said his party would participate in Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl's (JUI-F) Azadi march

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said his party would participate in Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl's (JUI-F) Azadi march.

Addressing a joint-press conference along with JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman here at Model Town, he said the PML-N would follow recommendations given by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, adding they would announce their demands on October 31.

On this occasion, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said they would observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on October 27, adding all the opposition parties had already announced their full support for Azadi march and they had decided to reach Islamabad on October 31.

The JUI-F chief said the next line of action would be decided after consultation with leaders of the opposition parties.

