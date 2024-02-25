Open Menu

PML-N To Play Strong Opposition Role In KP Assembly: Engr. Amir Muqam

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2024 | 01:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to play a strong role of the opposition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly.

Provincial President Pakistan Muslim League-N Engineer Amir Muqam told media here Sunday after chairing the Pakistan Muslim League (N) KP Parliamentary Party Meeting.

Engineer Amir Muqam congratulated all the elected members of the assembly on behalf of the party leadership.

The meeting was attended by all the newly elected nine provincial assembly members of PML-N.

"Pakistan Muslim League-N will play the role of strong opposition in KP assembly together with other opposition parties," Amir Muqam added.

