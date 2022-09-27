PML-N to protest against PTI Chairman

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League (N) local chapter announced protest against PTI chairman's constant defamatory statements against the Federal government tomorrow (Wednesday).

According to district president Bilal Butt and general secretary Sheikh Athar Mumtaz, the protest camp would be held at Chowk Katcheri.

Talking to APP, Bilal Butt said unfortunately Pakistani politics met a person who is the biggest liar, chaos-maker and imposter. Because of the irresponsible statements by the PTI chairman, country's economy was facing tough time, he added.