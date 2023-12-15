Open Menu

PML-N To Provide Jobs, Boost Economy: Bashir Memon

Faizan Hashmi Published December 15, 2023 | 08:45 PM

President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Sindh Bashir Memon on Friday said Nawaz Sharif's vision, Shehbaz Sharif's work pace and Maryam Nawaz's courage will bring about changes in the country

PML-N will contribute to the country's economic progress, provide jobs to the unemployed, and boost the economy.

He expressed these views during a press conference at the Hyderabad Press Club on Friday.

Memon said that PML-N will change the political landscape of Sindh by participating in the upcoming general elections with the allies. Hyderabad one of the major cities of the country was not awarded any mega project, he added.

He said Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz will come to Sindh to address the issues faced by the people of the province.

Replying to a question, he said the 18th Amendment was agreed upon by all political parties and no single party can revoke it. PTI wants to escape from elections and our talks are going on with all allies.

To another question, he said change in Sindh will come not because of me but because of Nawaz Sharif.

Bashir Memon said Sindh will become the stronghold of PML-N and we will be the strength of allies and not their weakness.

He stated that MQM representatives have also talked with an open mind and talks are going on with all allies for seat adjustment.

