PML-N to provide relief to people after winning polls: Maryam

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) A consultative meeting related to electoral activities was held here at the National Assembly constituency NA-119 on Saturday under the chairmanship of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz to review preparations for upcoming polls.

Maryam appreciated the spirit and hard work of party leaders, office-bearers and workers. She said, "It is time to give solution to problems which people are facing." People would vote for the PML-N as they knew that it was the only party which would fulfill all promises made with them.

She said the PML-N would provide relief to people by reducing inflation after winning elections.

She said that practical programme had been prepared to end unemployment and poverty in the country. Maryam said that people should vote the PML-N on February 8 so that programme aimed at ending inflation could be implemented vigorously under the leadership of party Quaid Nawaz Sharif.

Party leaders including Pervaiz Rasheed, Ali Pervaiz Malik, Shaista Pervaiz, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Hina Pervaiz Butt and others were also present.