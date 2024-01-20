PML-N To Provide Relief To People After Winning Polls: Maryam
Faizan Hashmi Published January 20, 2024 | 08:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) A consultative meeting related to electoral activities was held here at the National Assembly constituency NA-119 on Saturday under the chairmanship of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz to review preparations for upcoming polls.
Maryam appreciated the spirit and hard work of party leaders, office-bearers and workers. She said, "It is time to give solution to problems which people are facing." People would vote for the PML-N as they knew that it was the only party which would fulfill all promises made with them.
She said the PML-N would provide relief to people by reducing inflation after winning elections.
She said that practical programme had been prepared to end unemployment and poverty in the country. Maryam said that people should vote the PML-N on February 8 so that programme aimed at ending inflation could be implemented vigorously under the leadership of party Quaid Nawaz Sharif.
Party leaders including Pervaiz Rasheed, Ali Pervaiz Malik, Shaista Pervaiz, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Hina Pervaiz Butt and others were also present.
Recent Stories
PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcoming elections
Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyum Aurangzeb
Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London
Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: Sources
Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources
America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan
IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic activity
Pakistan seeks friendly ties with all countries: Caretaker PM
Shaheen reveals reason behind consecutive fourth loss against New Zealand.
ATC adjourns bail pleas of Shah Mahmood Qureshi,Sheikh Rasheed until Jan 24
LPG prices surge once again during winter season
Shoaik Malik ties the knot with actress Sana Javed
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM meets differently-abled persons at tea hotel12 minutes ago
-
CM inspects robotic stalls of students at Crescent School Shadman12 minutes ago
-
Two member gang involved in motorcycle theft nabbed21 minutes ago
-
Dr Firdous urges people to stamp 'eagle' on Feb 822 minutes ago
-
Health minister oversees progress at Children's Hospital revamping project22 minutes ago
-
Health minister stresses giving all citizens access to healthy medication32 minutes ago
-
UAF revising curriculum of its degree programs: VC Dr Iqrar32 minutes ago
-
FESCO issues shutdown program32 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 402 power pilferers on 133rd day of anti-theft campaign42 minutes ago
-
Minister saddened by Journalist Parveen Khan death42 minutes ago
-
Motorway closes temporarily due to fog42 minutes ago
-
CM inspects up-gradation activities at Mayo, Ganga Ram hospitals42 minutes ago