PML-N to put country on track to development: Hamza

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister-elect Hamza Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was aware of the problems being faced by the common man as it would once again put the country on track to real development and prosperity.

Addressing the party workers here, he said that the outgoing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had devastated the institutions and country's economy due to its bad governance and corrupt practices.

He said that the masses were facing worse circumstances created by the previous government. However, the incumbent government would take every possible step to bring the people out of this situation and they would be provided relief through public friendly policies.

Hamza Shehbaz said the PTI had to be answerable for its wrongdoings and corruption committed in the past four years.

He said it was very unfortunate that the whole leadership of the PML-N was victimised through political cases and the time of the country was wasted in the name of accountability.

He said the PML-N was always ready for elections as people of the country were standing with the party and they would again vote it and elect with a thumping majority.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz addressing on the occasion, said the PML-N led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister-elect Hamza Shehbaz would address the grievances of the people and real development would be ensured.

She remarked there was no comparison of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif with former PM Imran Khan in terms of pace of serving the country.

She said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had a history of doing a justice with his job and to serve the masses with dedication.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had launched a number of development projects in his few days in the government which showed his commitment with the job, she added.

Earlier, both Hamza Shehbaz and Maryam Nawaz were accorded a warm welcome by the charged crowd upon their arrival.