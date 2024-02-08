Open Menu

PML-N To Put Country On Way To Progress: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Khan

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2024 | 07:03 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Khan on Thursday

said the PML-N under dynamic leadership of Nawaz Sharif would put the country on way to

progress.

Talking to the media after casting his vote here on Thursday, he said the general elections

were organized under a fair, free and transparent manner.

The people would give mandate to the PML-N to form Federal and provincial governments

so that this party could overcome crises and put the country on road to progress

and prosperity, he added.

He said the PML-N would implement its manifesto and honored its promises made with people,

adding that the PML-N would also provide all basic amenities to the common man.

