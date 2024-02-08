- Home
PML-N To Put Country On Way To Progress: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Khan
Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2024 | 07:03 PM
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Khan on Thursday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Khan on Thursday
said the PML-N under dynamic leadership of Nawaz Sharif would put the country on way to
progress.
Talking to the media after casting his vote here on Thursday, he said the general elections
were organized under a fair, free and transparent manner.
The people would give mandate to the PML-N to form Federal and provincial governments
so that this party could overcome crises and put the country on road to progress
and prosperity, he added.
He said the PML-N would implement its manifesto and honored its promises made with people,
adding that the PML-N would also provide all basic amenities to the common man.
