QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Senior Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Balochistan, Nawab Suleman Khilji Friday said the time has come to remove the sense of deprivation in Balochistan.

"Soon, steps will be taken to strengthen the organizational structure of the party," he said while talking to a delegation of the party which called on him here.

The delegation included Shabbir Rajput, Muhammad Zaman Lehri, Naeem Sikandar Khokhar, Mohammad Hasan Rajput, Hazrat Umar Khilji, Shama Shehzad, Saghran Bibi and Shehla Javed.

Nawab Sulaiman Khilji said that efforts are being made to unite and organize the PML-N in Balochistan.

He urged that the people of the province should support PML-N to end the sense of deprivation in Balochistan.

The Election Commission of Pakistan will be requested to make drug tests mandatory for all the candidates participating in the elections at the time of submission of nomination papers so that the incoming government in Balochistan consists of drug-free people, he maintained.