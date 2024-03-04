Open Menu

PML-N To Serve People With Enthusiasm Under Leadership Of Shahbaz Sharif: Dr Afnan Ullah

Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2024 | 01:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) PML-N Senator Dr. Afnan Ullah Khan Monday said that his party leadership always made efforts to solve the problems of the common man and now once again ready to serve people under the leadership of Prime minister Shahbaz Sharif.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that Pakistan Muslim League-N is the only political party which has strong roots in common people’s hearts and minds, adding, PML-N always leads the country on the path of development and raises the standard of living of the downtrodden sections of the society whenever it forms governance.

Shehbaz Sharif has vast experience of public serving as his performance was matchless during his tenure of Chief Minister Ship in Punjab, he mentioned.

To another query Ahsan Iqbal said that the PML-N believed in progress and prosperity, adding that it never indulged in negative politics.

