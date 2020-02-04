PML-N to stage Kashmir solidarity day rally on Feb 5

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) will take out rally on Wednesday to express solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) will take out rally on Wednesday to express solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir.

According to PML-N Lahore chapter spokesman, the rally would be taken out from Al-Hamra chowkand concluded at Chairing Cross.

President PML-N Punjab Rana Snaullah and other leaders of the party would address the rally.