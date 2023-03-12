PML-N to start issuing tickets for Punjab elections from Mar 15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :The Parliamentary board of Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz (PML-N) will start issuing tickets to suitable candidates in Punjab for the provincial election from March 15.

PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Khan has directed all divisional and district organizations of the party to ensure active interaction with the public.

He said that all regional organizations should ensure the submission of nomination papers of the best, most competent and people-friendly candidates in provincial Constituencies.

He said that candidates aspiring for party tickets should submit their applications to the party office.

He asked all regional organizations to make public communication campaigns more active.

Being a popular party, PML-N is always ready to go to the people, he said, adding that the politics of 'fitna Khan' will be eliminated through the power of the vote.