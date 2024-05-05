PML-N To Support PPP Candidate Ali Qasim Gillani In NA 148 By-election
Sumaira FH Published May 05, 2024 | 07:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) announced to support Pakistan People Party candidate Syed Ali Qasim Gilani for by elections in NA 148.
Local leadership of PML-N including District President Bilal Butt, Ex MPA Shehzad Maqbool Bhutta and Chaudhary Abdul Waheed Aaraen while holding press conference here Sunday, stated that PML-N was supporting PPP candidate Syed Ali Qasim Gilani following instruction from the leadership.
PPP Candidate Syed Ali Qasim Gillani thanked PML-N local leadership and stated that the support of PML-N had improved PPP position further.
Gillani hinted that PPP and PML-N would contest by elections jointly. He also maintained that both PPP and PML-N had formed coalition government in the Centre and Punjab.
District President of PML-N Bilal Butt stated that PML-N local leadership would actively support Ali Qasim Gillani. He however added that action would be taken against those who would not follow the Party discipline.
