PML-N, to sweep elections in Punjab, form next govt: Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ):Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan on Wednesday said that his party will sweep general elections in Punjab and form the next government with majority votes.

Talking to PTV, he said, we have a big vote bank in Punjab.

He said the people will cast a vote for PML-N due to China Pakistan Economic Corridor projects, motorways, construction of power plants, and provision of gas facilities to industrial sectors.

He said Pakistan was progressing day and night by reason of vibrant policies made by PML-N's last governments.

Commenting on the vote bank of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), he said the party had damaged the economy during four year period.

He said that PTI leaders and workers had been involved in attacking national institutions, adding the PTI main leadership was found guilty of the crime on May 9 incident.

The vote bank of PTI has reduced remarkably due to the weak policies of the last government of PTI, he said.