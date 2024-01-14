PML-N to sweep upcoming elections: Barrister Danyal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Barrister Danyal Chaudhry on Saturday claimed that PML-N will sweep the upcoming elections.

Talking to a private news channel, he showed his determination that PML-N will secure a two-third majority in Punjab.

Financial stability and development of the country’s infrastructure was the election’s manifesto of PML-N.

On speculations about internal disagreements regarding ticket allocations, he said PML-N being the largest party remains a popular choice among the public.

Danyal Chaudhry said that there was a slight disagreement over ticket allotments in some Constituencies, hoping to settle these in a few days.