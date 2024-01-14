PML-N To Sweep Upcoming Elections: Barrister Danyal
Muhammad Irfan Published January 14, 2024 | 01:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Barrister Danyal Chaudhry on Saturday claimed that PML-N will sweep the upcoming elections.
Talking to a private news channel, he showed his determination that PML-N will secure a two-third majority in Punjab.
Financial stability and development of the country’s infrastructure was the election’s manifesto of PML-N.
On speculations about internal disagreements regarding ticket allocations, he said PML-N being the largest party remains a popular choice among the public.
Danyal Chaudhry said that there was a slight disagreement over ticket allotments in some Constituencies, hoping to settle these in a few days.
Recent Stories
ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 midnight
Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation with freedom struggle
DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Arif Gormani from DG Khan
CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt Karnal Sher Shaheed bravery
59.322mn registered female voters to decide fate of 175 political parties in ele ..
IUCN Pakistan in collaboration with other partners inaugurates rock climbing sit ..
Two-day 9th Hyderabad Literature Festival opens
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extends symbol allotment deadline unti ..
ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 11:30 pm Saturday
Pakistan Army guarding ballot papers transportation in sensitive areas: ECP
Allegiance with PML-N surpasses personal gains: Talal
PTI-N leader denies electoral alliance with PTI
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Conference on ‘Indus Valley Civilization: An unfinished Agenda’ held9 minutes ago
-
Secretary Health emphasizes continuous efforts to improve hospitals59 minutes ago
-
US-based Kashmiris to hold peaceful protest in Washington on Sunday1 hour ago
-
SC restores ECP's order for withdrawal of 'bat' as PTI symbol1 hour ago
-
ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 midnight1 hour ago
-
Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation with freedom struggle1 hour ago
-
DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Arif Gormani from DG Khan1 hour ago
-
CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt Karnal Sher Shaheed bravery1 hour ago
-
59.322mn registered female voters to decide fate of 175 political parties in election 20241 hour ago
-
IUCN Pakistan in collaboration with other partners inaugurates rock climbing site Minapin Nagar1 hour ago
-
Two-day 9th Hyderabad Literature Festival opens1 hour ago
-
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extends symbol allotment deadline until 11 pm Saturday2 hours ago