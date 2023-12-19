PML-N to take country out of crisis: Daniyal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) A senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry Tuesday urged all political parties to play a proactive role in strengthening the economy, uplifting the country and underscoring the party’s focus on providing relief to the public.

Talking to a private news channel, he said PML-N leadership is committed to “a comprehensive, practical, and dedicated election manifesto aimed at addressing issues faced by the nation", adding that the PML-N supremo believes that his party is competent enough to take Pakistan out of the crisis after winning upcoming elections.

He reiterated that the PML-N would contest general elections with full vim and vigour, adding that in the previous PML-N’s tenure, he said the country witnessed record development.

“We will lead the country to development and prosperity again,” he added.

He said that PML-N had a track record of delivering to the nation.

“Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president Maryam Nawaz and other political leaders are actively busy in the election campaign and the party has geared up to win elections.”

“We want timely elections in the country,” he added.