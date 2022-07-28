UrduPoint.com

PML-N To Take Right Decisions For Winning General Elections: Rana Sanaullah

Muhammad Irfan Published July 28, 2022 | 12:46 AM

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday said that Pakistan Muslim League-N, will take right decisions for winning next elections with thumping majority

Talking to a private television channel, he said, the PML-N would have consultation with coalition partners after change in Punjab situation.

He said the PML-N, could not win by elections in Punjab due to weak decisions.

Commenting on the politics of Imran Khan, he said the ruling party in Pakistan had tried to sit with PTI leaders for resolving issues but they always disgraced the coalition partners.

The minister said that PTI leadership was destroying the youth by promoting uncivilized culture.

He said that unpopular decisions of the institutions targeted the PML-N's government in Punjab. He warned that Khan's party is harmful for this country.

He vowed that PML-N, would make all out efforts to win the general elections with majority.

