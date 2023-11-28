PML-N to upgrade less developed areas: Dr Tariq Ch

Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Monday said that his party will make all out efforts to upgrade less developed areas of this country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Monday said that his party will make all out efforts to upgrade less developed areas of this country.

We have also plan to construct hospitals and clean drinking water projects for the people of rural areas living in the jurisdiction of federal capital, he said while talking to a private television channel. In reply to a question about local government system, he said that LG system could help address many issues of the people.

He said that PML-N, will win the next elections and complete unfinished development projects after forming the government in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, a senior leader of PML-N Ahsan Iqbal while talking to news channel said that his party has an economic team to boost business activity in Pakistan.

He said that

PML-N will start a massive election campaign under the guidance and leadership of Nawaz Sharif. Nawaz Sharif, he said a most experienced politician of this country.

We have a mission to serve the nation after forming next government with heavy mandate, he said. In reply to a question about political status of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI),

he said that the party had lost its image and vote bank due to Imran's negative agenda. He said many members of PTI had left Imran's party after attacks on security institutions on May 9.