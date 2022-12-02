PML-N to use all legal options to stop dissolution of assemblies: Tarar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Attaullah Tarar has said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will use all legal options to stop dissolution of assemblies.

Talking to the media here on Friday, he said if the assemblies would be dissolved, the PML-N was ready to contest elections. He said political stability was essential to ensure economic stability in the country.

Tarar said Imran Khan did nothing during four years of his government except for convening meetings of advisors.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman only wasted time of people by misguiding them.

When the PML-N was in power, the country was heading towards progress and stability, he added. He claimed that Imran Khan, after coming to power, stopped all big projects.

The SAPM said that during the PTI government, four finance ministers were changed, adding that none of them was competent like Ishaq Dar. Attaullah Tara said the PML-N was already in opposition in Punjab, adding that it had nothing to lose.

The SAPM said that many PTI members did not want dissolution of the Punjab Assembly; in fact, they were interested in solving problems of their respective Constituencies.