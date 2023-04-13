UrduPoint.com

PML-N To Use Parliamentary Forum For Addressing Public Issues: Minister For Energy Engineer Khurram Dastagir Khan

Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2023 | 11:41 PM

Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastagir Khan on Thursday said that Pakistan Muslim League-N would use a parliamentary forum to address public issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastagir Khan on Thursday said that Pakistan Muslim League-N would use a parliamentary forum to address public issues.

The leaders of political parties are representatives of general public, he said while talking to a private television channel.

He further stated that Parliament is the best forum to discuss public issues. The voters had given the mandate to the government to resolve their issues through the parliamentary forum, he added. Commenting on the judgment of the Supreme Court over elections, he said, we are not touching anything falling into the jurisdiction of the judiciary. He, however, said that political parties had demanded a full court bench to listen to their views.

In reply to a question about elections in Punjab, he said that Pakistani leadership had already given a statement about a larger bench.

He categorically stated that coalition partners will accept the decision of the full court bench regarding elections. Defending the coalition partners' point of view for the October elections, he said that the incumbent government is engaged in completing census.

The minister said that after the completion of the census and delimitation, polling can be conducted in four provinces. He said conducting elections with old data from the census could create issues for political groups. To a question, Khurram Dastagir said that parliament is the supreme institution of this country. To another question,he said that PML-N, had made the struggle for the restoration of judiciary and supremacy of law in the country. He said that political parties would continue efforts for reforms in the election commission and judicial system of Pakistan.

