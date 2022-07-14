UrduPoint.com

PML-N To Win 16 Seats In Punjab By-elections: Rana Sana

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 14, 2022 | 12:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would win 16 Punjab assembly seats in the by-elections.

Talking to a private news channel he dispelled the notion that the PML-N was either pressurized of Imran khan or his statements and said that his PML-N was busy in by-elections preparations.

The minister said that Imran Khan stop the blame game and provide evidences, if any against what he was saying. Any evidence provided by opponents, the institutions will take strict action, he added.

He said that the PML-N ministers resigned not because they were facing difficult situation, rather they resigned for their own ease adding they preferred to resign rather than to be served with notices from ECP.

The minister said that the Constitution of Pakistan guarantees freedom of movement and if anyone tried any mischief or misconduct, their passport and CNIC would be blocked. He said publicly misconducting cannot be termed as freedom of speech.

Furthermore, he said that one cannot harm other's dignity, it is highly offensive. The government has taken strict action against misconduct in Madina. The family that publicly tarnished the dignity of the minister for planning visited the minister's house and tendered apology on their misbehavior.

Rana Sanaullah informed that the government was taking strict action on matters related to Cyber crimes.

