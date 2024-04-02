PML-N To Win All Senate Seats, Says Azma Bukhari
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 02, 2024 | 01:39 PM
The Punjab Information Minister emphasizes the party's strength and dismissed concerns raised by opponents as baseless.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 1st, 2024) Azma Bukhari, Punjab's Minister for Information, expressed confidence on Tuesday that the PML-N would secure victory in all Senate seats.
Speaking outside the Punjab Assembly, she emphasized the party's strength and dismissed concerns raised by opponents as baseless.
Bukhari criticized the lack of law and order ethics in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, noting their reluctance to conduct the Senate election without proper procedures.
She highlighted Maryam Nawaz's efforts for public welfare and criticized the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government's performance.
Bukhari also urged the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to hold their ministers accountable. Regarding constitutional violations, she emphasized the importance of upholding the constitution.
Besides it, she mentioned the Minister for Education's efforts against the booti mafia, citing its infiltration into Punjab's education system in recent years.
Recent Stories
Omar Ayub declared as Opposition Leader in National Assembly
Polling on vacant seats of Senate underway
Pakistan elected to lead UN Disarmament Commission’s 2024 session
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2024
Mehwish Hayat unveils trailer for upcoming film 'Dagha Baaz Dil’
Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions League charge
Youm-e-Ali (R A) observed peacefully in Karachi
Football: Italian Serie A results -
Dr Vankwani Introduces National Minority Commission Bill in NA
Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League promotion bid
Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League promotion bid
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Omar Ayub declared as Opposition Leader in National Assembly1 minute ago
-
New Zealand PM launches action plan for next 3 months14 minutes ago
-
Capital markets witness huge rush14 minutes ago
-
Secretary emphasizes to make data system of child care, nutrition targets, health facilities effecti ..14 minutes ago
-
Notorious drug dealer held14 minutes ago
-
Khanpur police arrest two injured dacoits during an encounter25 minutes ago
-
35 FIRs, Rs 132,000 fine imposed for violating dengue SOPs44 minutes ago
-
PAL, AJK Culture Academy to collaborate promoting literary activities45 minutes ago
-
19 booked over uploading videos of aerial firing on social media1 hour ago
-
ANF recovers 716 kg drugs in nine operations1 hour ago
-
Eight armed bandits held2 hours ago
-
IRSA releases 88,800 cusecs water2 hours ago