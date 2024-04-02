Open Menu

PML-N To Win All Senate Seats, Says Azma Bukhari

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 02, 2024 | 01:39 PM

The Punjab Information Minister emphasizes the party's strength and dismissed concerns raised by opponents as baseless.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 1st, 2024) Azma Bukhari, Punjab's Minister for Information, expressed confidence on Tuesday that the PML-N would secure victory in all Senate seats.

Speaking outside the Punjab Assembly, she emphasized the party's strength and dismissed concerns raised by opponents as baseless.

Bukhari criticized the lack of law and order ethics in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, noting their reluctance to conduct the Senate election without proper procedures.

She highlighted Maryam Nawaz's efforts for public welfare and criticized the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government's performance.

Bukhari also urged the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to hold their ministers accountable. Regarding constitutional violations, she emphasized the importance of upholding the constitution.

Besides it, she mentioned the Minister for Education's efforts against the booti mafia, citing its infiltration into Punjab's education system in recent years.

