PML-N to win by-elections from across Punjab: Abid Sher Ali

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) :Senior leader Pakistan Muslim League-N Abid Sher Ali said on Saturday that PML-N would win by-elections with thumping majority from across Punjab.

He was holding press conference at Gilani House here, Abid Sher Ali expressed gratitude to all parties of Pakistan Democratic Alliance and Gilani family for extending support towards the candidates of PML N.

He hinted that Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi were disappointed and wishing politics of dead bodies. In past, Shah Mahmood Qureshi had been winning elections after rigging.

He also appreciated local people for their participation in huge public meeting.