UrduPoint.com

PML-N To Win By-elections From Across Punjab: Abid Sher Ali

Muhammad Irfan Published July 16, 2022 | 07:32 PM

PML-N to win by-elections from across Punjab: Abid Sher Ali

Senior leader Pakistan Muslim League-N Abid Sher Ali said on Saturday that PML-N would win by-elections with thumping majority from across Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) :Senior leader Pakistan Muslim League-N Abid Sher Ali said on Saturday that PML-N would win by-elections with thumping majority from across Punjab.

He was holding press conference at Gilani House here, Abid Sher Ali expressed gratitude to all parties of Pakistan Democratic Alliance and Gilani family for extending support towards the candidates of PML N.

He hinted that Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi were disappointed and wishing politics of dead bodies. In past, Shah Mahmood Qureshi had been winning elections after rigging.

He also appreciated local people for their participation in huge public meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Dead Imran Khan Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Abid Sher Ali Alliance Muslim Family All From

Recent Stories

Addl IGP South awards cash prize, certificates to ..

Addl IGP South awards cash prize, certificates to police team over arresting min ..

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner inspects by-polls arrangements

Commissioner inspects by-polls arrangements

2 minutes ago
 Pilgrims return operation begin at Multan Internat ..

Pilgrims return operation begin at Multan International Airport

2 minutes ago
 FCCI hails cut in petroleum products prices

FCCI hails cut in petroleum products prices

2 minutes ago
 Romania Reports Two New Monkeypox Cases in Past 24 ..

Romania Reports Two New Monkeypox Cases in Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

5 minutes ago
 Gold price declines by Rs.250 to Rs.140,850 per to ..

Gold price declines by Rs.250 to Rs.140,850 per tola 16 July 2022

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.