PML-N to win by elections in Punjab: Sanaullah

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Friday said that Pakistan Muslim League-N, would win by elections in Punjab areas.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Friday said that Pakistan Muslim League-N, would win by elections in Punjab areas.

The people would vote for the candidates of PML-N, in by elections due to development works in the provincial areas, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Commenting on rigging allegations, he said, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), after losing by elections in Punjab, could raise 'hue and cry' and make false propaganda regarding by elections.

Replying to a question about Shehzad Akbar's role in accountability bureau, he said, Shehzad Akbar had been involved in making false cases against the leaders of PML-N.

He said, Shehzad Akbar had misused the powers while working for the last regime of PTI.