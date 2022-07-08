UrduPoint.com

PML-N To Win By Elections In Punjab: Sanaullah

Muhammad Irfan Published July 08, 2022 | 10:56 PM

PML-N to win by elections in Punjab: Sanaullah

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Friday said that Pakistan Muslim League-N, would win by elections in Punjab areas.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Friday said that Pakistan Muslim League-N, would win by elections in Punjab areas.

The people would vote for the candidates of PML-N, in by elections due to development works in the provincial areas, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Commenting on rigging allegations, he said, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), after losing by elections in Punjab, could raise 'hue and cry' and make false propaganda regarding by elections.

Replying to a question about Shehzad Akbar's role in accountability bureau, he said, Shehzad Akbar had been involved in making false cases against the leaders of PML-N.

He said, Shehzad Akbar had misused the powers while working for the last regime of PTI.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Vote Rana SanaUllah Hue Muslim TV

Recent Stories

Minister urges agriculture staff to assist PDMA wi ..

Minister urges agriculture staff to assist PDMA with relief activities

37 seconds ago
 Verstappen takes Austrian sprint pole, misery for ..

Verstappen takes Austrian sprint pole, misery for Mercedes

39 seconds ago
 Fai lauds Sardar Qayyum's contribution to advancin ..

Fai lauds Sardar Qayyum's contribution to advancing Kashmir cause

40 seconds ago
 Country's economy to revive in six months: Ahsan I ..

Country's economy to revive in six months: Ahsan Iqbal

44 seconds ago
 Rs 3.3bn Gravity Flow Water scheme for Havelian ap ..

Rs 3.3bn Gravity Flow Water scheme for Havelian approved

40 minutes ago
 33 held with contraband

33 held with contraband

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.