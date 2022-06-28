UrduPoint.com

PML-N To Win By-elections With Public Support: Minister

Sumaira FH Published June 28, 2022 | 07:48 PM

PML-N to win by-elections with public support: minister

Punjab Law Minister Malik Ahmad Khan said on Tuesday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) wanted free and fair by-election on 20 seats of the Punjab Assembly and every support from the government side would be provided for the purpose

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Law Minister Malik Ahmad Khan said on Tuesday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) wanted free and fair by-election on 20 seats of the Punjab Assembly and every support from the government side would be provided for the purpose.

Addressing a press conference here, he said that majority of PML-N's candidates had strong position except for one or two, claiming that his party would won the by-elections with the public support.

The minister said that people of the country already acknowledge that the last government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) destroyed Pakistan economically due to its incompetence. "The PTI promised change, but after coming to power, the party only increased inflation," he added.

The minister said that the PTI was the only political party which was responsible for the current scenario, but the coalition government, led by PML-N was striving to steer the country out of crises at the earliest. Voters were mature enough now, and they were very much concerned about the country's future, he added.

He said that the PTI chairman knew it well that his party candidates could not win the by-election as his government had failed to deliver, and that was why the PTI hatched a conspiracy and started targeting the national institutions and their heads.

The social media accounts of the PTI activist were used to spread false and baseless propaganda against the national institutions, he asserted.

The provincial law minister said that the PTI chairman and some other party leaders were provoking the national institutions, which was not acceptable. "They have been alleging that the national institutions had a role in making and breaking of governments," he added. The Punjab government would take legal action against them under defamation and other laws, he warned. He said that he would institute defamation cases against the PTI leaders including Fawad Chaudhry Dr Yasmin Rashid, although the process was slow.

To a question, he said that no one would be allowed to defame the respected and reputed institutions of the country. He added that if Dr Yasmin Rashid had any proofs of calls from unknown numbers, she should present it to the government.

To another query, he said that the Punjab government had ordered de-weaponisation of the Constituencies where by-elections were being held on 20 PA seats.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Government Of Punjab Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Social Media Law Minister Muslim From Government Yasmin Rashid Punjab Assembly Fawad Chaudhry

Recent Stories

China launches satellite for land surveys, urban p ..

China launches satellite for land surveys, urban planning

4 minutes ago
 Massive crackdown against drug peddlers, criminals ..

Massive crackdown against drug peddlers, criminals in full swing

4 minutes ago
 DC visits administrative offices, takes action aga ..

DC visits administrative offices, takes action against absenting officers

6 minutes ago
 President for market research to assess demand for ..

President for market research to assess demand for graduates of Arts, Literature

15 minutes ago
 DC Sukkur to ensure code of conduct during hide co ..

DC Sukkur to ensure code of conduct during hide collection

6 minutes ago
 Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.