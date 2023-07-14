'PML-N to win election on performance basis' : Rana Tanveer

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain Friday expressed confidence that his party would win the general elections on the basis of its commendable performance.

"PML-N takes practical steps taken for the welfare of the countrymen and rules the hearts of the public." "PML-N do politics for public service and the development of the nation," he said while talking to a Private news channel.

He said, "Baseless allegations of opponents have no value before the politics of public service." The minister said, "Those doing politics of allegations, lies, and dual standards are not the well-wishers of the country.

" "Selfless service to the public is the mission of his leadership and we will continue discharging the duty of the public service till our last breath," he added.

Replying to a question, he said that Pakistan was on the verge of bankruptcy when the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) coalition government took over the country through a no-confidence move against Imran Khan.

"Coalition-led government cleaned up the mess of four years," he said.

"The confidence of investors is slowly being restored", he added.

To another query, he said, "I personally don't like the interim government set up and denied the seat adjustment agreement between any other political party yet now."