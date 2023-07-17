Open Menu

PML-N To Win Election On Performance Basis; Karim

Muhammad Irfan Published July 17, 2023 | 05:20 PM

PML-N to win election on performance basis; Karim

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :Senior central leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Chaudhry Naeem Karim on Monday said that PML-N Baluchistan would participate in the upcoming elections with full force and would win it on the basis of its commendable performance.

Talking to this scribe, he expressed that the development of the country was of utmost importance to the former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. Under his reign county was flourishing day and night towards prosperity and development.

He said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, during his address to the nation, announced to the dissolution of the government in August.

He reiterated that the party had always strived for the economic stability and prosperity of the country.

He said that under the Imran Khan government, the country was on the verge of bankruptcy but the timely and effective policies of the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had saved Pakistan from economic default.

He said that all the mega projects in Pakistan were completed during the government of PML-N, the Gwadar CPEC project would be completed and commercial activities could start at Gwadar Port. This project would help to eradicate unemployment in the country and would create new job opportunities for the youth.

He said that PML-N would be succeeded in the upcoming general elections on the basis of its commendable performance.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Job CPEC Gwadar August Muslim All From Government

Recent Stories

Infinix NOTE 30 Pro Series: A Wireless Future is j ..

Infinix NOTE 30 Pro Series: A Wireless Future is just around the corner?

25 minutes ago
 Emirates Development Bank wins International Finan ..

Emirates Development Bank wins International Finance award for &#039;Best Region ..

36 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi reviews Sharjah Book Authority&#0 ..

Bodour Al Qasimi reviews Sharjah Book Authority&#039;s latest events and program ..

36 minutes ago
 UAE Government delegation participates in United N ..

UAE Government delegation participates in United Nations High-Level Political Fo ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah&#039;s Cultural Affairs Department organis ..

Sharjah&#039;s Cultural Affairs Department organises Arabic Poetry Forum in Guin ..

1 hour ago
 Bilawal can't become PM, says Sheikh Rashid

Bilawal can't become PM, says Sheikh Rashid

2 hours ago
OIC Secretary-General and Japan’s Prime Minister ..

OIC Secretary-General and Japan’s Prime Minister Discuss Muslim World Situatio ..

2 hours ago
 Khalifa University launches UAE’s first MSc Prog ..

Khalifa University launches UAE’s first MSc Programme in Medical Physics suppo ..

3 hours ago
 ADIB launches ‘Istikrar’, UAE’s first long-t ..

ADIB launches ‘Istikrar’, UAE’s first long-term, fixed-rate home finance

3 hours ago
 Sarfaraz Ahmed becomes first Pakistani wicketkeepe ..

Sarfaraz Ahmed becomes first Pakistani wicketkeeper-batsman to reach 3000 Test r ..

3 hours ago
 Pervaiz Elahi challenges detention orders before L ..

Pervaiz Elahi challenges detention orders before LHC

3 hours ago
 Global Media Congress proves UAE’s keenness to c ..

Global Media Congress proves UAE’s keenness to create platforms of expression ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan