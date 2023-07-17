PML-N to win election on performance basis; Karim

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :Senior central leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Chaudhry Naeem Karim on Monday said that PML-N Baluchistan would participate in the upcoming elections with full force and would win it on the basis of its commendable performance.

Talking to this scribe, he expressed that the development of the country was of utmost importance to the former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. Under his reign county was flourishing day and night towards prosperity and development.

He said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, during his address to the nation, announced to the dissolution of the government in August.

He reiterated that the party had always strived for the economic stability and prosperity of the country.

He said that under the Imran Khan government, the country was on the verge of bankruptcy but the timely and effective policies of the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had saved Pakistan from economic default.

He said that all the mega projects in Pakistan were completed during the government of PML-N, the Gwadar CPEC project would be completed and commercial activities could start at Gwadar Port. This project would help to eradicate unemployment in the country and would create new job opportunities for the youth.

He said that PML-N would be succeeded in the upcoming general elections on the basis of its commendable performance.