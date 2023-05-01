PML-N to win elections 2023 with thumping majority, claims Ahsan Iqbal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, May 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal Monday claimed that Pakistan Muslim League (N) will win the upcoming general elections 2023 with a thumping majority and Imran Khan's propaganda against party leadership would be failed from all fronts.

"People would never forgive those who had ruined the progressive country", he said while talking to a private news channel.

PTI chairman Imran Khan had committed political suicide and dissolved both the assemblies, he said, adding, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership was busy with politics of non-issues for which they will have to face embarrassment and insult.

He maintained that incompetent PTI leadership will only cause harm to the country instead of resolving the public issues.

Imran Khan had built the PTI on lies, misrepresentations and false hopes, he further added.

Replying to a question, Ahsan Iqbal said Imran Khan's wish for power has made him greedy and mentally unstable, adding, the PTI chairman was "promoting confrontation, abusive culture and training the youth for his vested interests.

He vowed that the federal government would hold polls in 2023 after completing the constitutional tenure of the current assembly.