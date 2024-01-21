PML-N To Win Elections With Thumping Majority: Rana Sana
Muhammad Irfan Published January 21, 2024 | 06:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) Former Federal Interior Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sana Ullah Khan said that the party would win the upcoming general elections with a thumping majority due to its popularity in the masses.
Addressing worker convention organized under the auspices of Central Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadith Pakistan here on Sunday, he said that the country was making tremendous progress under the leadership of Mian Nawaz Sharif before 2018 when an incompetent person was imposed on the nation who inflicted the country with economic and moral crises.
This hostile man spent his energies only to tame the opposition with mental and physical torture for his vested interests. Resultantly, the country suffered multifaceted crises, he added.
Rana Sana Ullah termed the government and opposition as two wheels of a vehicle and said that both were imperative for national progress and prosperity. He said that the PTI leader followed only one statement throughout his tenure that “Main Opposition Ko Nahi Chhooron Ga”. "That’s why he could not launch any worth-mentioning development project in the country," he added.
He said that when Nawaz Sharif formed his government in 2013, the country was under the severe grip of loadshedding and terrorism. "However, the PML-N leadership overcame the menaces and put the country on the road to progress and prosperity.
The PMLN is a pro-people party and due to its popularity, 20 to 25 candidates from each constituency appeared to contest the general election from its platform. This situation created great difficulties for the central leadership of the party in the distribution of tickets," he maintained.
"However, it is an indisputable and logical fact that only one candidate from one constituency could be fielded by any party. Hence, the top leadership of the PML-N took better decisions on the distribution tickets by redressing apprehensions of all party workers and activists for greater national interest," he added.
He said that some apprehensions were also raised by Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadith and the same were addressed amicably. "Now the PML-N and Central Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadith would form the government together after winning the February 8 elections," he added.
He also thanked all leaders of Central Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadith Pakistan who promised to support the PML-N in the upcoming election.
Former state minister Talal Chaudhary, former MNAs Mian Abdul Mannan, Hajji Akram Ansari, ticket holders of PML-N from Faisalabad participated in the convention in addition to district, provincial and central leaders of Jamiat-e-Ahl-e-Hadith.
Recent Stories
Sania Mirza extends well wishes to Shoaib Malik on new journey of life
Iftikhar Ahmed Stars as Pakistan avoids T20I Series whitewash against New Zealan ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2024
Steer through time with My Suzuki My Story and win exciting prizes!
PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcoming elections
Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyum Aurangzeb
Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London
Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: Sources
Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources
America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan
IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic activity
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Arsenic concentration in groundwater reaches alarming levels1 minute ago
-
Pneumonia cases surge amid smog, cold weather1 minute ago
-
Flour mill owners must sell fortified flour, salt: DG SFA1 minute ago
-
Aleem Khan vows to introduce reforms in agriculture sector11 minutes ago
-
FBISE to hold Int'l Day of Education English Speech Contest on Jan 2321 minutes ago
-
PML-N issues final list of candidates for NA constituencies21 minutes ago
-
'Mahfil-e-Zikre Mustafa (SAWW)' held21 minutes ago
-
KP govt issues advisory for judicious utilization of water due to very less rains, limited snow31 minutes ago
-
Timely election, the only way out: Shehbaz Sharif31 minutes ago
-
PES report 2021/22 unveils alarming OOSC figures31 minutes ago
-
NAVTTC empowering youth through skill development programs31 minutes ago
-
Ballot paper printing set for February 4 finish31 minutes ago