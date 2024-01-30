PML-N To Win Elections With Thumping Majority: Akram Ansari
Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2024 | 07:29 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) PML-N candidate from constituency NA-103, Haji Muhammad Akram Ansari, had said that the party would win the upcoming election with a thumping majority.
Addressing a corner meeting in connection with his election campaign in his constituency here on Tuesday, he said that the party would fulfill all commitments according to the manifesto after coming to power.
He said that party workers were united under the leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and hoped that the PML-N would sweep the general elections on February 8. He said that PML-N had fulfilled all promises made with people during the election campaign in 2013, controlled 18 hours daily loadshedding and eliminated terrorism in the country.
Ansari said that after February 8, the PML-N would form a government and it would once again start the journey of progress and prosperity which it had left in 2018. He said that PML-N attaches top priority to development of the country and prosperity of the people, adding that party leadership would come up to the expectations of the people.
He said that in 2018, a person who promised to implement his manifesto in 100 days took U-turns on every promise and also deviated from the promise of providing 10 million jobs and 5 million houses.
