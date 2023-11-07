Open Menu

PML-N To Win Feb 8 Polls, To Steer Pkaistan Out Of Troubles: Sardar Awais Leghari

Sumaira FH Published November 07, 2023 | 07:28 PM

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) General Secretary Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari said that PML-N would return triumphant in the Feb 8 general elections with commitment to steer the country out of troubled situation and put it back on a path to progress and prosperity, the way it had done so in past.

Talknig to APP here Tuesday, he said that PML-N Supremo Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s return to the country had been widely welcomed by the nation and rekindled the hopes of a better future for the country and its people.

He said the country can no more afford the politics of anarchy and violence and does not need politicians who mislead people for their political agenda.

He said that PML-N always strengthened the county’s economy through a coordinated effort whenever it encountered difficult situation and added that it would again usher a new era of development and prosperity by the power of vote.

He said that the leadership of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif always proved instrumental in bringing economic stability in Pakistan.

He said that Mian Muhammaad Nawaz Sharif and other PML-N leaders had suffered hardships after they were politically victimized by the PTI government. Sardar Awais said that he himself had to face cases but was proved innocent after he fought the legal battle for four years.

Feb 8, 2023 will be the day of PML-N's victory after defeating those who tried to mislead the people, he added.

