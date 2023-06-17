PML-N to win general elections with thumping majority: Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz has said that the party would win the upcoming general elections with thumping majority with the support of its committed workers and followers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz has said that the party would win the upcoming general elections with thumping majority with the support of its committed workers and followers.

She said that the party was fully prepared to go into the elections and would emerge as an effective parliamentary force in the general elections.

She said this during meetings with PML-N leaders including Punjab General Secretary Awais Leghari, Member National Assembly Nadeem Abbas, former MNA Abdul Majeed Khan and former provincial minister Naeem Khan Baba.

They felicitated the party leadership over successful holding of General Council meeting in Islamabad and also congratulated Maryam Nawaz on being elected Chief Organiser of the PML-N. They also expressed confidence in the leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz.

Maryam Nawaz said the PML-N candidates would go into the elections with full preparation, adding that policies and guideline of Nawaz Sharif would be followed. She called upon the party workers to start people contact campaign.