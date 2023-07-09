Open Menu

PML-N To Win Majority In Balochistan: Nawab Salman

Sumaira FH Published July 09, 2023 | 10:20 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :Vice president Pakistan Muslim League (N) Balochistan Nawab Salman Khan Khilji and former member of the National Assembly Kiran Haider on Sunday said PML-N will win majority in the upcoming elections.

Apart from giving more attention to other political activities, PML-N women's Wing will be made active to with public support.

They expressed these views while addressing a party meeting here.

PML-N leaders including Shama Shahzad, Nazia Qureshi Advocate, Shahla Javed, Farzana, Zainab Qureshi, Shabir Rajput, Jahangir Khan Khoruti, Mirzaman Lehri, Naeem Sikander Khokhar Chaudhry attended the meeting.

They said that Muslim League (N) women's wing in Balochistan was inactive for some time due to lack of attention, which will be made active again.

"Women are half of the country's population that can bring change in the country through their vote. Pakistan Muslim League (N) has always given women their rightful place.

They noted the preparations for the general elections have started across the country and Muslim League (N) will win the majority of the seats in the country, including Balochistan.

