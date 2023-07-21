PML-N to win next election on basis of performance : Talal Ch

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Talal Chaudhary Friday expressed confidence that the party would bag a 2/3 majority in the upcoming general elections under the leadership of Mian Nawaz Sharif and would grab the victory on the basis of its commendable performance.

"People wanted to vote for the PML-N and Nawaz Sharif as a Prime Minister because they understood that Pakistan's future and progress were linked with this party", he claimed while talking to a Private news channel.

He said that the last four years of the PTI government were a waste of time, adding, PML-N's politics were based upon decency and civilized culture as it did not resort to false promises or used foul language against anyone.

"It is only Nawaz Sharif's party which has carried out major developments projects," he said, adding, "Today the PML-N is delivering and a democratic process is continuing in the country." Replying to a Query, he said, "Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president Maryam Nawaz is actively busy in the election campaign and her party has geared up to win elections." "We want timely elections in the country," he said.

"The supreme leader and former prime minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif will defiantly return back to the country before the general elections and will re-elect the Prime Minister of Pakistan," he added.