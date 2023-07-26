Open Menu

PML-N To Win Next Elections Through People's Vote Power: Javed

Sumaira FH Published July 26, 2023 | 07:03 PM

Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Tuesday said that Pakistan Muslim League-N will win the next elections through people's vote power

Talking to a private television channel program, he said that PML-N will defeat its opponents by winning the next elections with the full support of the people of Pakistan.

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government, he said had damaged the country's economy during four year period. He said that people are facing difficulties due to the weak policies of the last regime of PTI.

He said that PTI had been involved in attacking national institutions.

The vote bank of PTI had declined remarkably after May 9 mayhem, he added.

To a question about the next person to lead the country, he said Nawaz Sharif could be the best candidate to lead the country as Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The minister said that the country was progressing day and night during Nawaz Sharif's government. The PML-N had set examples of completing record development projects under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, he stated.

To another question about selecting the name of the prime minister for running the interim setup, he said that consultations are underway with political parties.

