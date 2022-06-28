PML-N to win over 16 Punjab Assembly seats in by-election: Rana Sanaullah

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Monday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would win by-elections on over 16 seats of the Punjab Assembly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Monday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would win by-elections on over 16 seats of the Punjab Assembly.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz would lead the election campaign of the party's candidates, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the PML-N was not afraid of anyone as the current government led by it was a coalition one, which was taking decisions with consensus.

To a question, Rana Sana said Aslam Bhootani had spoken in the National Assembly in the context of budget. Such speeches in the parliament were a routine matter, he added.

To another question, the minister said Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz enjoy the confidence of majority in the Punjab Assembly.